Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 223,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 919,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after buying an additional 31,925 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 303,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.