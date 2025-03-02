28,732 Shares in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Purchased by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA RECS opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

