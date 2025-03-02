MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 7,968 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

MMA Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

