iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

