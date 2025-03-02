United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.63 and last traded at $119.29. Approximately 1,331,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,314,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

