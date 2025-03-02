Suncor Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$55.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$45.79 and a 12-month high of C$58.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Desjardins upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$62.61.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

