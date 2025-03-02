Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,869 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $24,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,041,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,154,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,988 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,080,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,013,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,007,000 after acquiring an additional 192,439 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $161.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.71 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

