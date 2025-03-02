Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 126,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000.

FREL opened at $28.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.07.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

