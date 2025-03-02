Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,887 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

