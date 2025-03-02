Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 119 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.0% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 7,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $263.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.36. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $242.92 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

