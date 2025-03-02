Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,971,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 421,703 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,686,000 after buying an additional 324,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after buying an additional 255,991 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
IVW opened at $101.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
