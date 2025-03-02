Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 3,114 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 438.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $47.52.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.