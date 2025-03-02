Maia Wealth LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCTU. EQ LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. EQ LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $64.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.03. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $67.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.97.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

