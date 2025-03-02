GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 98,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 114,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

GoldMining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$224.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.22.

About GoldMining

(Get Free Report)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.