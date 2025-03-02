Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises approximately 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,263,000. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 1,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $483.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $525.13 and its 200-day moving average is $545.37. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.10 and a 52-week high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.77%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $639.43.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
