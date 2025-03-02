Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Shares Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

Empiric Student Property Plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 8,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 34,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.