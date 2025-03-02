Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.84. Approximately 58,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 45,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $326,000.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

