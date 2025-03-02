Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.84. Approximately 58,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 45,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th.
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
