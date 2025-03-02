Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA) Short Interest Update

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 234.6% from the January 31st total of 463,300 shares. Approximately 20.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Syra Health Price Performance
Shares of SYRA stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. Syra Health has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.40.
About Syra Health
