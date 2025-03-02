Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA) Short Interest Update

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 234.6% from the January 31st total of 463,300 shares. Approximately 20.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SYRA stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. Syra Health has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.40.

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

