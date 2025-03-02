Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Update

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Meyer Burger Technology Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MYBUF opened at $1.58 on Friday. Meyer Burger Technology has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.
About Meyer Burger Technology
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Meyer Burger Technology
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.