Short Interest in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Grows By 230.9%

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 230.9% from the January 31st total of 773,600 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GWAV opened at $0.26 on Friday. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Danny Meeks bought 377,002 shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $248,821.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,122,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,978.70. This trade represents a 21.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason T. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,000. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwave Technology Solutions

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GWAV Free Report ) by 134.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,579 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Greenwave Technology Solutions worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

