iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) Trading Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.22 and last traded at $28.22. Approximately 5,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $166.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,039 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 12.77% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $20,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (HEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of broad emerging market equities with currency exposure from the underlying stocks hedged out for USD investors. HEEM was launched on Sep 23, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

