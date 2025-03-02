ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.08. Approximately 3,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 16,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.
ConvaTec Group Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93.
ConvaTec Group Company Profile
ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.
