MetaMUI Price Tops $0.0401 on Top Exchanges (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $18.94 million and approximately $353,896.05 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI launched on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. The official message board for MetaMUI is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

