dForce USD (USX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,519.34

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $15.61 million and approximately $15,519.34 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00142280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00008699 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000372 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 15,637,596 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 15,637,256.18295386 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99700631 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $15,560.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

