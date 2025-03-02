Bailard Inc. Acquires 5,183 Shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XJH. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS XJH opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

