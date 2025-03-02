Bailard Inc. Buys 4,971 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,153,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,487,000 after acquiring an additional 368,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pure Storage by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,262,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,596,000 after acquiring an additional 626,427 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Pure Storage by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,684,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,575,000 after acquiring an additional 177,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,798,000 after acquiring an additional 219,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,063,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,163,000 after acquiring an additional 747,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $52.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $6,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,316,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,611,127.10. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $1,229,875.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,142,827.52. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,178 shares of company stock worth $8,871,746. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

