Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $32.53 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $32,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,313,000 after buying an additional 1,426,718 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,766,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,889,000 after buying an additional 965,731 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $121.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day moving average of $118.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

