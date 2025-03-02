RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 0.9% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $25,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in RTX by 7.6% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 18.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in RTX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $4,639,194. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 1.9 %

RTX stock opened at $133.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $88.95 and a 12-month high of $133.09.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

