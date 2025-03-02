310,000 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 57,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,296,950. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

