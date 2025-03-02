Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $71,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $248.71 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

