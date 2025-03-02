iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,598,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051,377 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $661,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,293,000 after buying an additional 4,091,747 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,396,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,389,000 after buying an additional 1,816,371 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,860,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $57.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

