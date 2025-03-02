Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $149,758,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $546.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $550.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

