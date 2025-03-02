Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 594.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,463 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after acquiring an additional 939,520 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after acquiring an additional 292,061 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 675,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,106,000 after purchasing an additional 148,338 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $270.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $234.18 and a one year high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

