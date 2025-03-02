Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,896 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $138,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

IDEX stock opened at $194.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

