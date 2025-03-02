Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,377 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $102,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NTES opened at $99.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.14. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $113.50.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.45%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.