Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $35.59 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,557 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 3.4% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $2,245,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,807,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,014,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,698,000 after buying an additional 1,043,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at $18,586,498. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of C stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $150.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

