WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 54,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 219.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $48.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $107,329.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,994.18. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

