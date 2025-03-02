Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 435.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 10.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 320,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 9.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.17%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNNE

About Cannae

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.