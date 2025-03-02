IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,396 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IONQ. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 47.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the third quarter worth $110,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in IonQ during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IonQ by 12.4% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Stock Performance

IonQ stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 2.41. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on IonQ from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IonQ

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 13,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $389,641.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,011.99. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $290,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 926,114 shares in the company, valued at $27,524,108.08. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,652. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.