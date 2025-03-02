Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $265,000 Stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Butterfly Network by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 528.1% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFLY stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $772.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.47.

In other news, insider Steve Cashman sold 164,079 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $502,081.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,835,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,918.26. This trade represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 30,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $92,216.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,669,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,158.98. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

