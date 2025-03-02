Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires 1,648 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 118.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 124,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,120,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $203.75 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $178.35 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

