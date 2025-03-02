Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) by 169.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,247,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783,984 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Aura Biosciences were worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aura Biosciences by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aura Biosciences by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 43,897 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aura Biosciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Lifesci Capital raised Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Insider Transactions at Aura Biosciences

In related news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,955 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $122,374.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,987.64. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,045 shares of company stock valued at $177,242. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AURA stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

