42,500 Shares in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,964,000.

NASDAQ POLE opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is based in INDIANAPOLIS, IN.

