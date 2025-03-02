Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Shares Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Alpha Tau Medical were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ DRTS opened at $3.02 on Friday. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $211.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

