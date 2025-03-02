Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Down 16.2% – Time to Sell?

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) dropped 16.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 214.51 ($2.70). Approximately 8,720,610 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 1,583,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.22).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.09) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 320 ($4.02) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials Trading Down 16.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 265.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 270.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £604.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.