Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading Up 66.7% – Time to Buy?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) shares were up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 6,932,558 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average daily volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWM shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.66.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 66.7 %

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The stock has a market cap of C$86.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

