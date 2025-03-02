Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Rises By 91.9%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 982,700 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the January 31st total of 512,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

