Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

