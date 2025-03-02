Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CB opened at $285.34 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.