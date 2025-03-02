Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of CB opened at $285.34 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.73.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
