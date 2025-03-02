Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,712,000 after buying an additional 120,614 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,972,000 after purchasing an additional 497,043 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 931,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,550.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,914,000 after purchasing an additional 541,550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $154.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $124.32 and a one year high of $167.30. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

